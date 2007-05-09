  Sony Ericsson stereo Bluetooth headset HBH-DS980 announced

The HBH-DS980 promises to deliver wireless music and calls with superior sound performance even in noisy environments thanks to the digital noise cancellation and echo reduction technology to reduce background noise.

It has Bluetooth 2.0 to deliver better quality voice calls and A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) for high quality sound when listening to music.

Boasting an impressive talk time or music playback time of up to 6 hours, the HBH-DS980 has been designed with comfort in mind. The soft silicon ear buds on the stereo headset are provided in three sizes, so as to ensure an the best fit for the size and shape of the wearer’s ear while the overall unit weighs in at just 27 grams, so shouldn't be a burden when worn around the neck.

The HBH-DS980 has a hidden OLED display that gives it a seamless design effect and is much brighter than a conventional LCD display, this "magic mirror" display only becomes visible once the headset is activated and will display the title of the song playing on your phone, the battery status of your headset or the details of the caller trying to reach you.

You can use the HBH-DS980 with more than one device at the same time. The new multipoint function allows you to listen to music stored on a Bluetooth enabled PC/laptop and handle calls from your phone at the same time, so fingers crossed you're up to the multi-taking that this gadget allows.

The HBH-DS980 will be available worldwide from Q3 2007.