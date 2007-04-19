  Sony Ericsson - is this the new phone?

We may have the first glimpse of the Sony Ericsoon P700i smartphone. Courtesy of a poster on the Esato forums we also know a few of the specs to expect.

The phone is likely to be run on Symbian OS, with a 2.6-inch QVGA 240 x 320 display. The handset is ramping up with camera with 3.2MP with duplex LED flashlight, and a front camera.

It will hold a modest 160 MB of internal memory, but include a Memory Stick Duo slot. It also connects to 3G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so will really become a multi-media tool.

The P700i has a semi QWERTY keyboard, which will be interesting with two characters per key. Plus it will have an Embedded Opera 8.5 browser.

This is what we know so far, we're sure there's more to come. We will keep you posted on UK availability.