Sony Ericsson W580 Walkman phone announced

Sony Ericsson has announced yet another Walkman phone - the W580 WALKMAN.

The slim slider will store up to 470 full-length tracks, has a 2.0 megapixel camera tucked discretely within the slider itself and act as a training partner at the same time.

“The W580 Walkman phone is designed to match your lifestyle, whether you are in the car, at a party or busy at the gym”, explains Steve Walker, Head of Product Marketing at Sony Ericsson.

“As well as letting you have your latest music with you at all times, the W580 steps in as your portable photo album and pocket gaming device. It will even serve as your training partner thanks to built-in sports applications that track running speed and distance.”

At only 14mm thin, the phone comes with a 2.0-inch colour screen and a glowing orange light.

The W580 Walkman phone is a 2.5G, quad-band EDGE device (850/900/1800/1900) and will be available in the UK later this year.

The company also announced the Z750, Sony Ericsson's first tri-band HSDPA phone released in the North America.

