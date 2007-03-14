Sony Ericsson Walkman W660 announced

Sony Ericsson has announced the launch of yet another Walkman phone, this time the W660.

The new handset sports 3G connectivity has according to phone maker a "tactile finish that just begs to be touched".

The company have also used to the phone to launch a new pair of Snap-on speakers; the MPS-75, which let you play the tracks stored on your Walkman phone out loud.

Like several of the latest Walkman phones, the W660 features TrackID to help you identify a piece of music that you don’t recognise and the W660 can store up to 470 full-length songs (in eAAC+ format) on the 512MB Memory Stick Micro (M2™) that comes in the box.

The Record Black and Rose Red mobile also packs a 2.0 megapixel camera and Picture Blogging capability, allowing you to capture that picture and upload it instantly to your personal blog site - all at 3G speed.

Both the handset and the Snap-on speakers will be available later this year.

The company also announced the Camera Phone Kit IPK-100 specifically for Cyber-shot phone users.

The kit includes a "tasteful" Cyber-shot branded protective case for your phone, which can be attached to a belt or kept in a bag, and a micro tripod with flexible legs and friction feet that allows you to hold the camera steady for the self-timer.

The Camera Phone Kit IPK-100 will be available globally from Q2 2007.