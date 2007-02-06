K550 and K810 Cyber-shot phones unleashed by Sony Ericsson

Apart from the two Walkman models, Sony Ericsson has also launched the K810 and the K550, new phones in the Cyber-shot range.

The K810 boasts a 3.2MP camera with autofocus and a flash. Incorporated into the user interface is PhotoFix to help improve your images, while Illuminated Camera Icons at the side of the keypad light up when in camera mode to help you quickly access camera menu options.

In includes features found on normal cameras, like red-eye reduction, picture size, and self-timer. You can upload images directly to your own blog site, or connect to your PC via Bluetooth or USB.

The K550, meanwhile, measures just 14mm thin, and is equipped a 2.0MP camera, autofucs, LED light, lens cover, Bluetooth and picture blogging.

The K550im is a variant of the phone and support i-mode, which gives access to a variety of multimedia content.

The K810 will be available in Noble Blue and Golden Ivory in the second quarter, while the K550 will be available in black or white in the first quarter.

In addition, Sony Ericsson has released a Desk Stand to help quickly transfer images to the computer, as well as a Car Speakerphone.