  Sony Ericsson rumoured to be launching N93 style handset

Sony Ericsson is supposedly planning to launch a new handset similar to Nokia's N93 camcorder phone an insider has told mobile phone website mad4mobilephones.com.

According to the site:

"A patent filing from 2003 shows a device strikingly similar to the N93 with claims that it will have a multi directional hinge allowing the phone to be used in a variety of configurations."

"The patent was filed before Nokia developed the N93 so it is surprising that there has not been any legal action (as far as we are aware)."

"A source at Sony Ericsson would not confirm whether the twist design mentioned in the patent would be used on a phone in the near future."

The company is announcing a range of new handsets at a press conference tomorrow morning in London.

We will be bringing you all the news, plus first look reviews as it happens.