Sony Ericsson announce Bravia range of mobile phones

Sony Ericsson has announced that as reported by Pocket-lint in August it has launched a Bravia-branded mobile phone with a focus on television.

Utilising the company's television brand name in the same way it does for its cameras (Cyber-shot) and music (Walkman) focused phones, the new mobile phone will be available in June, in Japan only.

The new phone will sport a 3in screen, which Sony Ericsson say is powered by the Mobile Bravia engine jointly developed by Sony and Sony Ericsson mobile specifically developed for mobile phones.

The display supports a resolution of 240 x 432 pixels in a 16:9 image ratio. The screen has a black acrylic border for a more authentic TV experience.

Continuing the television theme, users will be able to watch Live TV on the handset and record straight to a Micro SD card for later viewing. The phone also has a 2 megapixel camera and GPS so you won't get lost.

The Sony Ericsson SO903iTV measures 111 x 50 x 19.5mm and weighs 130 grams.

The phone will be available in three colours white, black and red.

Sony Ericsson hinted to Pocket-lint that it would be using Sony's WEGA television branding for its mobile phones geared towards watching television.

"We have plans", Rikko Sakaguchi, Senior Vice President of Product and Application Planning told Pocket-lint at a press conference in Malmo, Sweden in August.