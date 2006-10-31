  1. Home
Sony releases special edition P!nk Memory Stick Micro

Sony has announced a limited edition P!nk memory card to raise the profile of Sony Ericsson’s multimedia mobile phones.

The 512MB Memory Stick Micro is preloaded with exclusive content from recording artist P!nk. On the card is a shortened version of her Stupid Girls single, plus an interview in MPEG4 format.

Interestingly, the content is DRM free and can be copied to Memory Stick Micro-supporting devices and PCs, which is perhaps why the card only features an extract of Stupid Girls, rather than the whole track.

The card also comes with an M2 standard size adapter and a 5-year warranty.

In addition, Sony offers a free data rescue service at www.sony.net/Products/mssupport.

The P!nk Memory Stick Micro is only guaranteed to be compatible with the K790i, K800i, M600i, K610i, Z530i, Z50i, and W300i.

