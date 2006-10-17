Stream your home TV via LocationFree to the Sony Ericsson P990 smartphone
Your entertainment system can now be enjoyed in a slightly smaller format on the Sony Ericsson P990 smartphone because of a linkup with Sony's LocationFree device.
The LocationFree connects your home entertainment system as well as your broadband internet connection to stream whatever is on at home to various mobile devices, including notebook computers and some portable media players. Now you can watch it if you have the P990 smartphone.
LocationFree Player software, which comes pre-installed on new P990s or can be downloaded from Sony's website, allows you to programme your set-top box or video recorder remotely, so you'll never miss another show.
It also shouldn't cost a fortune to watch the content on the P990, as it can connect to the Base Station via the Internet, through a wifi connection in a hotspot, or through the 3G network.
To download LocationFree Player to the P990, visit www.sonyericsson.com/support.
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- HTC U12+ revealed in hands-on images with four cameras and no notch
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of this week's launch
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more
- BlackBerry KeyTwo specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Leaked BlackBerry KeyTwo images show redesigned keyboard and possible Key2 branding
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ will turn any surface into a speaker with Boombox and DTS:X tech
Comments