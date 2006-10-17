  Stream your home TV via LocationFree to the Sony Ericsson P990 smartphone

Your entertainment system can now be enjoyed in a slightly smaller format on the Sony Ericsson P990 smartphone because of a linkup with Sony's LocationFree device.

The LocationFree connects your home entertainment system as well as your broadband internet connection to stream whatever is on at home to various mobile devices, including notebook computers and some portable media players. Now you can watch it if you have the P990 smartphone.

LocationFree Player software, which comes pre-installed on new P990s or can be downloaded from Sony's website, allows you to programme your set-top box or video recorder remotely, so you'll never miss another show.

It also shouldn't cost a fortune to watch the content on the P990, as it can connect to the Base Station via the Internet, through a wifi connection in a hotspot, or through the 3G network.

To download LocationFree Player to the P990, visit www.sonyericsson.com/support.