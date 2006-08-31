  Sony Ericsson hint at using Wega brand for mobile phones

Sony Ericsson has hinted at using Sony's WEGA television branding for its mobile phones geared towards watching television.

"We have plans", Rikko Sakaguchi, Senior Vice President of Product and Application Planning told Pocket-lint at a press conference in Malmo, Sweden.

Mr Sakaguchi who is responsible for new products released by the mobile phone giant, went on to say "It is a very viable idea and it is something we are planning, watch this space".

The comment is the first time the mobile phone company, which already uses Sony's Walkman and Cyber-shot branding devices on its music and camera phones implied that it was looking to do the same for mobile television focused phones.

However the company ruled out the possibility of launching a handset with a DVB-H tuner that allows you to watch digital television on the go.

The company also suggested that a solution dedicated to watching media on demand was on the cards with the company seeing mobile viewing as the next big thing.

"It is fair to assume we want to take the Sony Ericsson brand further", Mr Sakaguchi said.

The company also hopes to expand its new Blogger tool to include video support. The tool, which is currently available on the Sony Ericsson's K800 allows users to snap a picture and upload it directly to a blogger account to share with friends and family on the web.

A video option could work in a similar way as the Blogger tool with a third party like YouTube or Google Video allowing users to upload videos from their phone directly to the service.

In related news, Mr Sakaguchi also said the company was planning on launching a thin phone to compete with Samsung's X830 in the near future

We will keep you posted.