New 3G Sony Ericsson K618 features 2.0MP camera

Sony Ericsson is launching another 3G phone, the K618, which looks an awful lot like the K610im, which is still listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.

The new phone is a slim, lightweight model in a candybar form that will deliver super fast video and music streaming and web browsing, thanks to its 3G service.

Business users will be pleased to note it features support for push email, so that emails are delivered straight to the phone without the need to download them.

The K618 also boasts Bluetooth streaming, so that audio and video can be sent to another Bluetooth enable devices, which include PCs and Bluetooth headsets.

Other features include an impressive 2.0MP camera with a 2.5x digital zoom, and the ability to send images direct to a user’s blog via Mobile Blogger.

It comes bundled with a 256MB Memory Stick Micro, enough to store about 700 photos or 230 music tracks, although this can be upgraded to 1GB.

The K618 comes in Vibrant Black or Bright White, and will be available in the autumn. Pocket-lint is waiting on confirmation of a UK release date.