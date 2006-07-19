  1. Home
Mobile network 3 adds two high-spec Sony Ericsson models to its lineup

|
1/2  
K800i

Mobile phone network 3 has announced two new Sony Ericsson handsets, the K610i and the K800i, are now available.

Both feature 3's Instant Viewer, which gives access to constantly-updated news, music, TV, games, and other multimedia.

The K800i is Sony's first Cyber-Shot phone, which boasts 3.2 megapixels of resolution as well as a Xenon flash, auto-focus, and imaging software.

It accepts Sony Memory Stick storage, and features an image stabiliser so that pictures come out clearly even in low light.

A one-touch button takes you straight to 3's music player and store, and lets you stream audio via Bluetooth.

The K610i is not-too-shabby in the multimedia arena either, incorporating a 2MP camera, Bluetooth streaming, and an external memory slot.

The handset is only 17mm deep, which has shaved 20% off the depth of its predecessor, the K608i.

