Sony Ericsson launches its first i-mode enabled phone
Sony Ericsson has launched its first i-mode 3G phone, the K610im.
I-mode is O2's mobile internet service that gives access to a huge range of websites specifically designed for viewing on a mobile phone. The lighter pages give faster download speeds so browsing is quick and fluid.
The service also includes i-mail, which not only lets you sends regular emails, but also picture mails.
The K610im can shoot 2 megapixel images, which can then be sent at full resolution through i-mail and iMMS messages.
It comes bundled with a 64MB Memory Stick to store up to 175 photos, while it offers compatibility with Memory Sticks up to 1GB.
The 3G handset also stores up to 60 audio tracks in eAAC+ format, which can be transferred from a PC via USB cable and included software.
The high specifications continue through its 1.9-inch TFT 260k screen, 2.5x digital zoom, speakerphone, and Bluetooth compatibility.
Pocket-lint is awaiting information on availability in the UK.
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown
- HTC could embrace notch after all, with HTC U12 Life
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live, watch it right here
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Get free Bose QC35 II headphones with Huawei P20 pre-orders
- Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals and prices: All the pre-order offers
- OnePlus 6 leak shows phone's textured (maybe wooden) back
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: Stepping up a gear
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments