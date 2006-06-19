Sony Ericsson launches its first i-mode enabled phone

Sony Ericsson has launched its first i-mode 3G phone, the K610im.

I-mode is O2's mobile internet service that gives access to a huge range of websites specifically designed for viewing on a mobile phone. The lighter pages give faster download speeds so browsing is quick and fluid.

The service also includes i-mail, which not only lets you sends regular emails, but also picture mails.

The K610im can shoot 2 megapixel images, which can then be sent at full resolution through i-mail and iMMS messages.

It comes bundled with a 64MB Memory Stick to store up to 175 photos, while it offers compatibility with Memory Sticks up to 1GB.

The 3G handset also stores up to 60 audio tracks in eAAC+ format, which can be transferred from a PC via USB cable and included software.

The high specifications continue through its 1.9-inch TFT 260k screen, 2.5x digital zoom, speakerphone, and Bluetooth compatibility.

Pocket-lint is awaiting information on availability in the UK.