Sony Ericsson and Vodafone launch V630i

A new day, a new Sony Ericsson phone. This time it’s the V630i, exclusively for Vodafone.

The V630i will offer 3G capabilities and Vodafone’s new Radio DJ service, an interactive music streaming service that works in a similar way to music website Pandora.com allowing you to create your own music channels by rating tracks as you listen.

The more you listen and rate, the more intuitive and personalized the music channel becomes.

Tracks can also be bought directly using the service and, with the supplied 256MB Memory Stick Micro card, the V630i can store as many as 230 tracks to take with you wherever you go. A stereo headset is also supplied.

Beyond music, the V630i features a 2 megapixel camera with digital zoom, consumer email, a full HTML browser and a 1.9-inch colour display.

The Sony Ericsson V630i be available from June.

