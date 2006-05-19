Sony Ericsson launches HPM-65, HPM-82, HPM-85 headsets and CMT-60, CST-75 chargers

Apart from launching four phones in the UK and one in China yesterday, Sony Ericsson also found time to launch a series of new accessories.

The company launched three new handsfree options; the Stereo Portable Handsfree HPM-65, the Stereo Portable Handsfree HPM-82 and the Stereo Portable Handsfree HPM-85, as well as two new power chargers.

The HPM-65 offers sporty ear hooks fitting around the ears to give a stable fit and seems to be geared towards those with an active lifestyle. The ear buds are made of soft silicon and rest in your ears. A 3.5 mm plug allows you to switch between earphones, giving you freedom to change headphones. They will be available from Q3 2006.

The HPM-82, like the HPM-65 have been designed to be used with the company's Walkman-branded range. Like the HPM-65 a 3.5 mm plug allows you to switch between different earphones. They too will be available from Q3 2006.

Finally on the handsfree side is the HPM-85. Sony Ericsson promise these will offer users the "ultimate stereo portable handsfree solution if you want to enjoy high-quality music at home or when mobile".

Featuring high-energy neodymium magnet speakers and 30 mm diameter driver units the headphones feature a molded headband and ear cushions, which are reversible for single ear monitoring. A 3.5 mm plug allows you to switch between different music devices and the accompanying remote control lets you keep your phone in your pocket while you handle calls and enjoy an outstanding music experience. They will be available slightly later in Q4 2006.

The company also launched two new chargers aimed for business users. Accepting that the current offering maybe a tad large to stow in your overnight bag, the company has launched the Micro Travel Charger CMT-60.

The new charger does away with the cord allowing you to stay tangle free and if you've forgot your converter you can charge the phone with two AA batteries. It will be available from mid Q3 2006.

The other charger, the CST-75, features a retractable connector that allows you to piggy-back the system connector of your portable handsfree, USB cable, music cable or portable speakers at the same time. So you can handle calls, listen to music or transfer files while your phone gets the power it needs to keep you in touch, in focus and in control all throughout the busy day. It should be available by the end of the month.