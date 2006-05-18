Sony Ericsson launch sports focused W710i mobile phone

Sony Ericsson has announced four new phones today including one, the W710i, aimed specifically at sports enthusiasts hoping to get fit while on the phone.

Following hot on the heels of Nokia and its new Nokia 5500 sports phone, the new W710i includes a motion sensor plus new fitness applications that measure your running speed, distance and time, or simply count your steps when walking.

Apart of the Walkman range, the phone will be available in two colours: Performance Graphite and Hatha Violet and features a 2 megapixel camera with digital zoom and comes supplied with 512MB Memory Stick Micro (M2).

Fitness applications included as standard include a jogging application that can measure both speed and distance covered while out running and a daily step counter that resets automatically at midnight and your progress is displayed even when the phone is on standby.

Included in the box is Sony Ericsson's Active Clip IAC-60 for attaching to a shirt or bag when out and about. In addition, the phone also comes with Sony Ercisson's Handsfree HPM-65 handsfree headphones.

The Sony Ericsson W710 is a Quad-band EDGE/GPRS Walkman phone will be available in Q3 2006.