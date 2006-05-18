Sony Ericsson launch sports focused W710i mobile phone
Sony Ericsson has announced four new phones today including one, the W710i, aimed specifically at sports enthusiasts hoping to get fit while on the phone.
Following hot on the heels of Nokia and its new Nokia 5500 sports phone, the new W710i includes a motion sensor plus new fitness applications that measure your running speed, distance and time, or simply count your steps when walking.
Apart of the Walkman range, the phone will be available in two colours: Performance Graphite and Hatha Violet and features a 2 megapixel camera with digital zoom and comes supplied with 512MB Memory Stick Micro (M2).
Fitness applications included as standard include a jogging application that can measure both speed and distance covered while out running and a daily step counter that resets automatically at midnight and your progress is displayed even when the phone is on standby.
Included in the box is Sony Ericsson's Active Clip IAC-60 for attaching to a shirt or bag when out and about. In addition, the phone also comes with Sony Ercisson's Handsfree HPM-65 handsfree headphones.
The Sony Ericsson W710 is a Quad-band EDGE/GPRS Walkman phone will be available in Q3 2006.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments