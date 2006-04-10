Robbie fans to get personalised Sony Ericsson W300 mobile phone

To coincide with the start of his latest tour, Robbie Williams has teamed up with Sony Ericsson and T-Mobile to launch the Robbie Williams special edition W300i handset.

The special edition Sony Ericsson W300i Walkman phone, which has been creatively influenced by Robbie Williams himself is the first time an artist has been directly involved in the design of a phone and is also the first pre-pay Walkman handset launched in the UK.

The clamshell handset will pre-loaded with a range of exclusive and previously unreleased content - including a "live" video clip, wallpapers and the opening song from his concert, to mark the start of his World Tour which kick starts today in Durban, South Africa.

The Robbie Williams special edition handset has an identifiable Robbie Williams logo embossed on the back cover, plus two additional Robbie Williams skins to personalise the phone.

Fans will have direct access to the WAP site of RobbieWilliams.com on their phone and will see a Robbie Williams video clip when they start and shut down the handset. The Special Edition W300 will be available in all of T-Mobile European markets in June.

The W300 is a quad band MP3 player with storage for about 70 songs and offers up to 30 hours of music listening.

The phone will come supplied with Sony Ericssons Disc2 phone software that enables users to easily transfer their favourite CDs to the phone as well as offering a 4x digital zoom camera and built-in FM radio.

Fans can easily launch RobbieWilliams.com from a dedicated icon on the device desktop.

In addition, the signature phone will feature a standard Robbie Williams ringtone and a live Robbie Williams sound-byte for the SMS tone.

T-Mobile has not yet set a price for the handset.

In July 2005, Robbie Williams and T-Mobile announced an 18-month partnership in association with Sony Ericsson.

T-Mobile has also said that it will be providing fans with innovative offerings and close access during his upcoming European Tour, which kicks-off in Dublin on June 9th.