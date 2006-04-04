  1. Home
Sony Ericsson goes after the chav market with new W700 mobile phone

Sony Ericsson has launched the latest addition to its Walkman range this morning in the guise of the W700i Walkman Phone.

Virtually identical to the W800 range, the new phone will be available in a “chavy” Titanium Gold colour and is the eigth Walkman phone to be released by the company.

"The W700i builds on the legacy of the first Walkman phone, the W800i. This phone will appeal to anyone who wants a quality music player in their phone for occasional listening", said Jan Wäreby, Corporate Executive Vice President, Head of Sale and Marketing, Sony Ericsson.

As with all Walkman phones a Memory Stick PRO Duo is included in the box. But instead of the 512MB card found in the W800i box users will the W700i comes with 256MB.

“The idea of the phone is to appeal to a different market, not ready for a full blown music phone”, a spokesman for Sony Ericsson told Pocket-lint.

The W700i will ship globally during Q2 2006 and be available in Titanium Gold. A Smooth White colour variant will be available in some markets.

Like the W800, the W700 will feature all the usual mod-cons including a 2 megapixel camera, 1.8-inch 262k 176 x 220 colour TFT display, Bluetooth, Tri-band connectivity and dedicated music buttons.

