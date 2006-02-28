  Sony Ericsson and Google bundle Blogger.com software on new phones

Sony Ericsson has signed a deal with Google that will mean owners of the Sony Ericsson mobile phones will be able to file to a personal blog on the move as soon as they turn on their new phone.

The company today announced that it will be integrating Google's Blogger and Web Search features on all its future mobile phones.

Owners of a blogger.com account will be able to file stories via their mobile phone on the move with the included software.

It is the first time a mobile phone manufacturer has included tools to allow people to blog directly from their handset and shows that blogging is about to get a whole lot bigger.

The first Sony Ericsson products to offer the new service are the recently announced K610 UMTS phone and new flagship imaging handsets, the K800 and K790, announced today and available sometime before the end of June.

"We are seeing exponential growth in blogging and consumers are turning more and more often to the Internet as a means of sharing information or images in personal blogs”, said Jan Wäreby, Corporate Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing, Sony Ericsson. “By working with Google, we're able to offer a quick and easy way for people users to blog as they discover how convenient it is as a way to share words and pictures with friends, family and beyond. We are also delighted to collaborate with Google, the undisputed leader in Web Search, to provide our end users with relevant internet information directly to their Sony Ericsson handsets."

Additionally, commencing today Google will become the standard search engine for all new Sony Ericsson internet-capable phones.

Sony Ericsson is the latest company to announce that it will feature Google software on its handsets.

The announcement comes after Motorola and Vodafone have said that they too would be offering users access to Google Search.