Sony Ericsson launch K800 and K790 3.2MP camera phones

Sony Ericsson has taken the camera phone a step further into becoming a unified product today with the announcement that the company will be using the same lens technology that the company uses on its digital cameras in its phones.

The K800 and K790 are the first handsets to carry the Cyber-shot brand in a move that it hopes will receive the same welcome as the Walkman brand did in its music phone range.

Both models will feature an integrated 3.2 megapixel digital cameras with Autofocus, Xenon flash and BestPic.

K800 and K790 combine advanced image capture capabilities with high speed data transfer, making them perfect tools for shooting and sharing high quality pictures and videos. K800 is a dual-mode UMTS/GPRS phone and the K790 is a Tri Band EDGE phone. Both are available from Q2 2006.

A completely new feature developed by Sony Ericsson is BestPic. Press the shutter button once and get 9 full quality 3.2 megapixel pictures to choose from in a time sequence - 4 pictures before and 4 pictures after the actual image you captured.

All 9 pictures are displayed as icons on the display. Simply scroll backwards and forwards through the 9 images and save the ones you like best.

The phone also supports full HTML browsing with RSS feeds and Google Search give you high-speed, graphic-rich Internet use. Support for standard push email and a connectivity suite comprising Bluetooth 2.0, USB2.0 and Memory Stick Micro (M2).

Both products will be commercially available in Velvet Black and start shipping globally during Q2 2006.

The company also announced the launch of two further K series models and a z range model. The K510i which will feature a 1.3 megapixel camera phone with Bluetooth push email and fun imaging effects.

The K310i a entry-level phone with VGA camera with practical tools for viewing, storing and sharing images.

And finally the Z530i, a clamshell camera phone.