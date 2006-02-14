3GSM 2006: Sony unveils new 4Gb W950i Walkman phone

Sony Ericsson has announced a new phone that will directly compete against Apple's iPod nano range perhaps spelling the end of the affair with dedicated music devices

The new phone, launched at the 3GSM conference in Barcelona, Spain comes with a massive 4GB storage and 3G connectivity for high speed downloads and video calling.

The W950 is the sixth Walkman phone to be introduced by Sony Ericsson and comes in a Mystic Purple, fingerprint-proof matt with orange accents design.

Its 4GB storage can take up to 4,000 songs, supports Supports MP3, AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, WAV and m4a formats and promises 10 hours music playback.

Due to the increase in size, Sony Ericsson has induced a new navigation system to get around the music library. Users will be able to search by song, artist or playlist and now it's possible to search visually by browsing through album covers using the stylus and touch screen.

Users will be able to transfer songs to the phone via the included Disc2Phone software or via 3G over-the-air downloads.

Beyond music, the phone features a QVGA TFT 2.6 inch 262k touch screen display alongside regular features including web browsing, push email and video streaming to 3D gaming and store-and-share of media files.

Stereo sound through wireless headphones is now possible as the W950 support Bluetooth streaming in stereo.

The Sony Ericsson W950 is a Dual Mode UMTS Walkman phone starts shipping during Q3 2006. Regional variations are:

W950i - Dual mode UMTS (2100MHz) - GPRS 900/1800/1900 for Europe, Asia Pacific,Middle East, Africa

W950c - Dual mode UMTS (2100MHz) - GPRS 900/1800/1900 for Mainland China (launch for mainland China dependent on availability of 3G services.)