3GSM 2006: Sony Ericsson unveils new slim 3G handset

Sony Ericsson has unveiled its slimmest 3G handset yet at the 3GSM conference in Barcelona, Spain.

The K610, a slim, lightweight and affordable 3G imaging phone that hopefully opens up the world of 3G for a much wider population.

17mm thick and weighing 92 grams (dimensions are 102 x 45.2 x 16.9mm), the K610 is the size and weight of a typical 2G stick phone and will be slightly larger to Motorola's Z phone announced in Korea last week.

The phone comes with a 2 Megapixel camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and 262K colour display.

The phone will also feature the new Memory Stick Micro™ (M2™) format from Sony.

The phone comes with the NetFront browser. HTML pages are presented in full with photos, video, words and graphics adapted to fit the 1.9 inch colour display. New support for RSS Feeds allows users to subscribe to news services to receive updates direct to the phone such as Pocket-lint's.

“The K610 is a classic Sony Ericsson design reminiscent of the iconic and much loved T610 with a balance of form and function that makes it pretty irresistible,” said Jan Wäreby, Corporate Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing

The K610 also features a integrated music player. Music files can be stored on Memory Stick Micro™ (M2™), which can be expanded to 1GB, It is easy to create and manage playlists and supplied software handles transfer of music files between the user's PC and the phone.

Sony Ericsson are also promising 7 hours GSM, up to 2.5 hours WCDMA and up to 400 hours GSM and up to 350 hours WCDMA in standby mode.

The Sony Ericsson K610 is a Dual Mode UMTS handset commercially available in Evening Red and Urban Silver colours and starts shipping during Q2 2006.

K610i - Dual mode UMTS (2100MHz) - GPRS 900/1800/1900 for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa

K610c - Dual mode UMTS (2100MHz) - GPRS 900/1800/1900 for Mainland China. (Launch for mainland China dependent on availability of 3G services.)

Sony Ericsson also used the show to announce an entry level handset - the J100. The dual band handset offers a 65K colour screen, polyphonic ringtones and a talk time of 8 hours.