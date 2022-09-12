Sony Xperia Stream is a huge cooling fan for gaming on an Xperia 1 IV

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has launched the Xperia Stream (XQZ-GG01), a beefy cooling fan that you bolt to the back of a Sony Xperia 1 IV to turn it into a dedicated gaming phone.

Its primary purpose is to keep your handset cool during intensive gaming sessions, but also includes ports for faster, more stable internet connectivity, power, audio, and video output.

-

A HDMI port (120Hz) can allow you to stream your gameplay to a PC, for example, while a LAN port gives you a wired 'net option.

Sony includes a Game Enhancer app for the phone with the Xperia Stream, which gives you manual control over the fan speed and other options to tweak your device's performance. Thermal boost technology is offered to enable the phone to handle demanding loads, including higher resolution graphics and/or frame rates.

The clip-on accessory streams airflow through a port at back of the device and across the entirety of its rear. It is designed specifically for use with the Xperia 1 IV - the phone released earlier this summer.

According to GSMArena, it'll be priced at JPY 23,100 (around £138) when it's made available in Japan soon. It'll debut for public testing at the Tokyo Game Show later this week.

There's no word yet on a UK, US or Central European release.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Chris Hall.