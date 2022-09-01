Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony Xperia 5 IV pre-order offers include free Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones or LinkBuds S

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has just announced the Sony Xperia 5 IV, its new flagship-grade compact phone. It follows the lead of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power and a triple camera system on the back.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV will be available from late September or October, but there are some great pre-order offers now live for those considering this compact flagship.

Best pre-order offers for Xperia 5 IV

For those in the US, the Xperia 5 IV is currently listed as shipping on 27 October 2022, but the pre-order offer includes a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4.

These are some of the best true wireless headphones you can get, offering outstanding noise cancellation and they normally cost $279 - so that's quite the saving!

The pre-order price for those in the US is $999.99 and it's coming into retailers now.

For those in the UK and Europe, Sony is also offering a great pre-order offer. This time the deal if for the handset and a free pair of Sony LinkBuds S.

The LinkBuds S are a lighter and more compact true wireless headphone, but offer many of the same features as the WF-1000XM4. They offer great noise cancellation and great Hi-Res music support.

For both these offers, you can use the widget above to take you through to a retailer in your region - just make sure the free headphones are part of that pre-order option to ensure you get the deal.

More about the Sony Xperia 5 IV

The Sony Xperia 5 IV offers all the power of a flagship phone in a more compact body, making it one of the few truly powerful compact devices.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will ensure you get a flagship experience, while there's support for microSD to expand storage and there's a 3.5mm headphone socket - rare features on a modern phone.

This handset offers a 5000mAh battery - larger than the previous generation - while also supporting wireless charging, a first for the Xperia 5 series.

The triple camera system on the back offers three 12-megapixel camera and draws from the experience of Sony alpha cameras to give you a better manual experience, while the front camera has been upgraded to a 12-megapixel sensor too.

The 6.1-inch display is now brighter, offering to boost your visual experience with X1 Mobile processing.

