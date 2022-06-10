Last chance to pre-order the Sony Xperia 1 IV with free Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones!

(Pocket-lint) - Sony announced its latest flagship phone - the Xperia 1 IV - recently and it's currently in pre-order.

The big news here is the pre-order incentive is a free pair of Sony's excellent 1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones. Now, there's a small detail you need to be aware of because in the UK and the EU, Sony is offer the WH-1000XM4, whereas in the US, it is offering the WF-1000XM4.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones really are a great companion for this phone, supporting LDAC to bring you wireless high-res music while offering some of the best noise-cancelling performance that you'll find.

They also retail for around £279 / €275, so that's a lot of headphone you're getting.

Of course the Sony Xperia 1 IV might get you excited too. It continues Sony's 21:9 display trend, with a 4K resolution on this phone, making it an ideal device for watching movies on the move.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while also offering a range of advanced photography and video options from the rear cameras.

Sony has imported loads of experience from its Alpha cameras here, giving you advanced video controls so you don't have to leave it all to the phone, you can really express your creative powers.

We're just getting started on our Sony Xperia 1 IV review, but what you really need to know is that this pre-order only runs until 15 June in the UK - so you have until then to get your order in and secure your free 1000XM4 headphones.

The phone will be on general release from 16 June 2022 in the UK and soon after in Europe.

If you happen to be in the US and are interested in getting those free Sony WF-1000XM4, then you can also pre-order - but you'll be waiting until the phone launched on 1 September!

Writing by Chris Hall.