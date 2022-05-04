(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile has taken to its official Xperia channel on Weibo to tease the next flagship phone and the video - as well as re-iterating the launch date that we already knew - talks up the focal length.

In the video, Pierre Lambert - a photographer and YouTuber - talks about how it feels like using a "large optical lens", before stating "it just adds a range, not only in terms of focal length, but also in terms of creative possibilities."

While suitably vague - to keep us from knowing the details too soon - there's enough here to whet the appetite. With Sony Mobile specifically teasing the focal length, it would suggest we're going to get a better zoom camera.

Exactly what that better zoom looks like, we're yet to see. Its previous Xperia 1 III had two optical zoom lengths, with both 2.9x and 4.4x being available from the same telephoto camera. It could be that Sony takes a similar approach this time out, or adds even longer optical lengths. We're not sure.

Sony's next flagship phone will launch on 11 May - you can find details on how to watch it here - and it's expected to, yet again, focus its launch on creatives, photographers and videographers.

The Xperia 1 IV is expected to launch with the same long, narrow aspect ratio as previous models, with flat edges, IP68 water and dust resistance plus a 4K resolution 21:9 OLED display.

Other specs will include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 alongside 12GB or 16GB RAM and a beefy 5000mAh battery. At least, those are the rumours so far. Thankfully, we only have a few days to wait until we find out all the details officially.

Writing by Cam Bunton.