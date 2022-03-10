This is your best look yet at the Sony Xperia 1 IV

(Pocket-lint) - It's coming up to that time of year when we expect Sony to introduce its next generation flagship Android phone. And as is always the case with any major - or even minor - phone launch these days, the design has leaked already.

If the most recent 3D render leaks are accurate, we're going to be getting another copy and paste job from Sony as it builds on the platform of the current Xperia 1 III. That's to say, it looks almost identical to the current model.

The leaked renders come in both video and stills form, and show a long, narrow phone with a large pill-shaped camera protrusion in the top left corner.

This camera unit is expected to be very similar to the Xperia 1 III as well, featuring a triple system that features a primary, ultrawide and periscope telephoto zoom lens.

Like its predecessor, it appears the design will be very minimalistic, with flat edges and flat glass on the front and the back, with tight corners, giving it quite a squared-off appearance.

In typical Sony style it's also expected to feature those slightly chunky bezels on the top and bottom of the 21:9 ratio cinematic display. This ensures no punchhole camera obstructing your view, and - likely - a decent pair of stereo speakers.

The leaked renders come via Let's Go Digital in collaboration with Technizo Concept, in an article which details some of the expected specifications as well.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Spec wise, it's claimed the phone will be powered by the lates Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Again, being Sony, there's the option to expand that storage via microSD card.

It's also expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and support for HDR and 120Hz refresh rates.

Sony Mobile is expected to launch this phone at some point in April, marking roughly 12 months since the announcement of the previous model.

Writing by Cam Bunton.