Sony Xperia 10 IV design and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile previously used shows like Mobile World Congress to reveal its latest smartphones, though this hasn't been the case in more recent years due to the global pandemic meaning those platforms weren't available. While MWC went ahead in 2022, Sony didn't attend, meaning we are still expecting to see the successors to the Xperia 10 III and Xperia 1 III.

Based on the latest report though we might have a better idea of what we can expect from the Xperia 10 IV, which is the slightly cheaper of the Sony Mobile smartphone offerings, hitting the mid-range market.

Leaker OnLeaks - who has a good track record - published a video and 5K renders of the Sony Xperia 10 IV in association with Zoutons, along with some of the expected specifications. Based on the renders, the device will see a slight redesign compared to its predecessor, offering a squarer frame and some slightly more premium details, like metal surround on the rear camera housing.

It's claimed the Xperia 10 IV will measure 153.3 x 67.3 x 8.4mm and come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as the Xperoa 10 III did. It's also expected to offer a 6-inch OLED display, which will no doubt offer the 21:9 aspect ratio that these devices have always offered since launch.

It's claimed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, offer a base of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, have a 4000mAh battery and come in Black, White, Mint Green, and Berry Blue colour options. Rumours suggest it will launch in mid-2022.

