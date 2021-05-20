Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia Ace 2 is a compact, budget phone with waterproofing

Author image, Features editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sony Mobile Sony Xperia Ace 2 is a compact, budget phone with waterproofing
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile has officially announced the Xperia Ace 2 - a device that has been the subject of several rumours over the last couple of months. 

The Xperia Ace 2 features a compact 5.5-inch LCD IPS display with a HD+ resolution and it sits in the budget end of the smartphone market. There is Gorilla Glass 6 protection, IP68 water and dust resistance and there's microSD support for storage expansion. 

Under the hood of the Ace 2 is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset - rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 as rumours had suggested - which is supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the front, the Ace 2 features a waterdrop notch which has an 8-megapixel camera, while the rear sees a dual camera system comprised of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

A side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor sits within the power button - taking from the flagship Xperia 1 line - and the Ace 2 is nice and light at just 159g. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a decent-sized 4500mAh battery on board.

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 goes on sale in Japan on 28 May for 22,000 yen (around £145/$200) and it comes in black, white and blue colour options.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
How to close all Safari tabs on iPhone at the same time
How to close all Safari tabs on iPhone at the same time By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple iOS 15 release date, features and what we want to see
Apple iOS 15 release date, features and what we want to see By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features, specs and news
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features, specs and news By Britta O'Boyle ·