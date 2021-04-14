Sony Xperia 10 III sees Sony's mid-range move to 5G

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile has announced the Xperia 10 III, which takes its mid-range device into the realms of 5G, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G platform that it sits on.

That sees an upgrade over the previous version of this handset with more power, but importantly, getting access to that faster connectivity.

It's supported by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a typical mid-range offering, similar to the load-out we've previously seen on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

There's a 4500mAh battery, however, which is larger than you might expect, while the whole package offers IP65/68 waterproofing and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Most will be drawn to the handset because of the 6-inch 21:9 OLED display on the front offering great visuals and promising HDR, while the triple camera on the back will let you explore the main, ultra-wide and 3x optical zoom options it offers.

Those cameras aren't as sophisticated as the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III flagship devices that were announced alongside the Xperia 10 III, here dropping to a pair of 8-megapixel sensors alongside the main 12-megapixels.

Previously we found that the Xperia 10 III wasn't quite up to the competition in terms of the performance you got - but with a decent display, waterproofing and now 5G, on top of a bigger battery, it could be a more compelling option than previously.

Unfortunately, Sony is yet to release the price or availability, other than to say it will be out in summer 2021.

Writing by Chris Hall.