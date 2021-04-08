Sony teases Xperia I III in two official YouTube videos

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile has released two official videos on its Xperia YouTube channel that tease the launch of the expected Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III.

Both devices are thought to be the subjects of the Xperia Product announcement taking place on 14 April, and while Sony hasn't confirmed they are, the first of the two teaser videos is called "Three is the Magic Number" so it's a safe bet to assume it relates to the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III.

Though neither device appears much in the first video, Sony talks about audio, photography, mobile gaming and cinematography - all areas typically focuses on for its smartphones. No specs are confirmed, though a triple camera does appear to be shown - supporting rumours. There is no confirmation of the periscope/telephoto lens reported for the Xperia 1 III however.

The second video appears to show a glimpse of the triple camera on the Xperia 1 III again, though this video also has a focus on the predecessor - Xperia 1 II the the Xperia Pro - as well as all the other areas Sony is involved in, like movies, gaming and music.

There are two messages on the teaser videos, one of which says "Creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology", while the other says "Redefining our future with tomorrow's technologies". There are also a couple of messages within the first video, such as "feel the action", "experience the movies, view without compromise" and "hear every detail".

We suspect this means the Xperia 1 III will come with the Dynamic Vibration System, a 21:9 aspect ratio display and support for Hi-Res audio - all of which we'd expect. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III in our separate features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.