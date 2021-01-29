Gorgeous Sony Xperia 1 III renders leak alongside rumoured specs

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's next Xperia 1 flagship phone has broken cover thanks to a collection of render leaks which show a phone that bares a striking resemblance to 2020's Xperia 1 II.

Like the current top Xperia model, the Xperia 1 III shown in these leaked renders show a long, narrow device with sleek, flat edges and skinny bezels.

As usual, these high quality renders come from Steve Hemmerstoffer, a well-renowned leaker with an extensive and reliable track record, now posting his revelations on Voice.

He notes that - while it looks very similar - it's not identical to its predecessor. The Xperia 1 III is said to be a little smaller, but a tad thicker than the Xperia 1 II.

It has the iconic ultra-wide cinematic 21:9 ratio OLED 6.5-inch 4K panel on the front with incredibly slim bezels, making it virtually edge-to-edge with a tiny top and bottom bezel.

It's also claimed that the next Sony flagship will feature a triple lens camera system on the back as well as a 3D time-of-flight depth sensor.

One of those three cameras is said to be a telephoto/periscope zoom lens similar to that found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Other details include support for 5G, a 3.5mm headphone port and microSD card slot for expansion. It retains the stereo front-firing speakers of its predecessor as well as the physical fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the side.

There's also a new dedicated shortcut button, similar to the one on the Xperia Pro, which can be customised to launch a specific function.

Sony usually reveals its new Xperia flagships in February, around the time MWC happens in Barcelona, but with MWC being delayed in 2021, we're unsure how and when Sony might announce this phone.

One thing we know is that it'll be gorgeous, if these leaks are anything to go by.

Writing by Cam Bunton.