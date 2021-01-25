Here's what the next Sony Xperia Compact could look like

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Mobile hasn't made a "Compact" model of its flagship smartphones for a couple of years now, despite multiple rumours, but that might be about to change.

According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, Sony Mobile is launching a compact Android smartphone in 2021.

Hemmerstoffer only refers to the device as Xperia Compact, but he reveals mutiple other details, as well as a number of renders, giving us a great idea of what to expect.

The Xperia Compact model is rumoured to measure 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm - making it a little larger than the iPhone 12 mini, but smaller than the Xperia XZ2. It is said to have a 5.5-inch display and sport a block design.

Hemmerstoffer says the Xperia Compact features a waterdrop notch at the top of the display with an 8-megapixel front camera, and a large chin at the bottom. The display is said to be flat and a dual rear camera is shown on the rear, claimed to offer a primary 13-megapixel main camera.

Additionally, the Xperia Compact is said to have a fingerprint sensor within the power button, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Based on the images, it looks like the Xperia Compact will have a glass rear and we presume it will offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

Though at the moment there is no talk on when the device might appear, Mobile World Congress is due to take place in June so we would pencil that in for now.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.