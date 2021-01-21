Sony Xperia 10 III pictures leak

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's keeping on going in its quest to break off a meaningful chunk of the smartphone market for itself, and its midrange Xperia 10 handset is clearly a big part of that approach.

The second iteration of the phone came out last year, and we found it a slightly mixed bag, with a really impressive design (a bit of a Sony trademark at this stage) undermined a little by a weak camera and inflated price.

There's always next time, though, and it would seem that Sony is indeed working on the Xperia 10 III to follow it up, as revealed by serial leakers Steve Hemmerstoffer in the form of some pretty high-resolution images.

Its information suggests that a full reveal is coming in a few weeks, and you can see how it's a gradual change from the last model. There's still a decent bezel at the screen's top containing the selfie camera, in lieu of a notch or cut-out, and the overall design isn't much different. That also means returning dual front-facing speakers.

In all, from a visual standpoint there's not a lot to point at as far as concrete changes, so we'll have to hope that there are some upgrades planned under the hood to make the phone perform better. It might be that only time will tell on that front.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.