Sony Xperia 5 II sees huge £200 discount in Black Friday sales, Xperia 1 II slashed by £300

(Pocket-lint) - There's still a week to go before Black Friday, but we're already seeing some early Black Friday deals coming through - including some healthy discounts on Sony Mobile devices.

The normal price for the Xperia 5 II is £799.99 and it's now down to £599.99, saving you £200. thanks to the deal on Amazon UK.

The Sony Xperia 5 II is probably the best Xperia device of 2020, with loads of power, a great display, and a good compact form. It has great speakers and a very capable camera on the rear of the phone, all wrapped in a quality package, with waterproofing.

That's not the only deal that's available on Xperia devices at the moment. The flagship Xperia 1 II is reduced by £300 to £799.99. That's a big saving on a big phone, offering a huge 4K display and plenty of power - as well as 256GB storage.

We have no idea how long these deals will be available for, but we're keeping track of all the Black Friday deals, including those discounted smartphones.

• Sony Xperia 5 II, 128GB, now £599.99 (save £200):Probably Sony's best phone of 2020, flagship power in a compact form with a great display and a huge discount. See deal at Amazon UK.

• Sony Xperia 1 II, 256GB, now £799.99 (save £300.99):Sony's flagship phone with a 4K display and loads of power and storage space - with a massive discount. View offer on Amazon UK.

Writing by Chris Hall.