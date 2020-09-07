Sony Xperia 5 II fully leaked again, this time in video

(Pocket-lint) - The Sony Xperia 5 II is expected to be launched on 17 September, a more compact version of Sony's flagship phone, the Xperia 1 II.

We'd previously seen comprehensive leaking for the new handset, but thanks to a long promo video leaked by Evan Blass, littered with specs and details, we've now got a very clear picture of what this phone will be offering.

The focus is on capturing, viewing, listening and gaming, but all in a compact form. The photography section highlights the dedicated shutter button and the real-time eye autofocus, designed to make sure that people and animals are always in focus.

There's reference to the 16mm and 70mm lenses, which will be the ultra-wide and telephoto, while the main in 24mm. These are all in 35mm equivalent measures, of course, as Sony likes to stick to camera vernacular to try and push the photography as a serious side of this device.

On the list of serious features is 20fps burst shooting, claiming autofocus and auto exposure, designed to capture fast movement clearly so you can get the exact feature you want. It's a feature lifted from Sony's Alpha cameras.

There's 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion capture to round out the features.

The display is highlighted as OLED, 21:9 and HDR compatible, touting the X1 for Mobile chip designed to upscale your content so everything looks great.

There's a 3.5mm headphone socket for your music, front facing stereo speakers - which is going to boost the gaming experience as well - as well as Sony's DSEE upscaling tech.

Sony is also going to be pushing the game enhancer software, including screen and voice recording, while also emphasizing the 120Hz refresh rate for the display. That will add appeal to spec fans, with the Xperia 1 II having been rather dubious and saying that it had a "motion blur" feature.

There will be Dolby Atmos and support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio.

Sitting at the heart will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, along with a 4000mAh battery.

The date that Sony has reserved for the launch is 17 September, when we expect everything to be officially confirmed.

