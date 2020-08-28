The incoming Sony Xperia 5 II has been totally revealed in a huge leak

(Pocket-lint) - We had Sony's Xperia 1 II debut earlier in the year and now it appears the slightly smaller version is imminent.

The Xperia 5 II will be a 6.1-inch phone versus the Xperia I II's 6.5-inch display and, indeed, AndroidHeadlines has leaked just about everything about this phone, which should boast more impressive photography smarts like the Xperia 1 II though there are no crazy-big zooms.

The site claims it will debut on 17 September, so we'll look forward to that. It's based around the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset as the Xperia 1 II, rather than upgrading to the newer 865 Plus (not a big deal in our opinion). The leak also claims 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a microSD card slot as you'd expect.

Fast charging is on board, while there's a 4,000mAh battery. The three camera lenses are all 12 megapixels, ultra-wide (f/2, focal length 16, 124 degree field-of-view), wide (24mm, f/1.7 aperture, 82 degree field-of-view) and telephoto (f/2.4, 3x zoom) lens. Note that the ultra-wide is even wider than the 120 degree lens in the Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

Size wise, it's 158 x 68 x 8mm, which is 0.2mm thinner than the predecessor Xperia 5 that we reviewed at the tail end of 2019. It also has a headphone jack while the previous device didn't.

The display will be a Full HD+ HDR OLED with 120hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade on the Xperia 1 II.

Writing by Dan Grabham.