The word "Pro" is appended to all sorts of devices, but rarely does the Pro actually have anything to do with professionals. Take the iPhone 11 Pro for example - it's not Pro in any way, it's just the top iPhone and if anything, the "Pro" is the most "consumer" of all Apple's devices.

Sony is taking a different approach with the Xperia Pro. This handset is only going to get a limited release and it comes with specialised functions that makes it mostly irrelevant to the average consumer because it is actually aimed at professionals.

The Xperia Pro takes the company's new Xperia 1 II handset as a foundation, but adds features that make it a tool for broadcast professionals, paired with Sony's cameras. A big part of this is 360-degree 5G antenna, allowing for the best connection to mmWave 5G, with a monitor that will let you keep track of your connection strength. It also supports Sub6.

This is designed to so you can glance at the connected phone and see that you still have a solid connection for your broadcast.

The phone also features a micro HDMI connection. This will allow a direct connection to the camera working with professional camcorders and DSLR cameras.

Elsewhere the spec is the same as the Xperia 1 II, although the design of the Xperia Pro has been altered slightly to improve the 5G reception.

Sony told us that this device will not be launching in the UK, but as this is a professional tool rather than a consumer smartphone, that probably won't worry you too much. Technically, it's still under development and we have no idea how much it will cost.