With Sony announcing an update to its flagship device, the Xperia 1 II, the mid-range phone is also getting an update in the Xperia 10 II. For those who don't know how to say that, it's Xperia 10 mark 2.

The new naming strategy has swung in to clear up how Sony is planning to update its devices, but this is more than just a new name, because there's a range of important spec bumps coming the Xperia 10 II.

First of all the Xperia 10 II gets an OLED display, a serious upgrade from the LCD of the previous phone. It sticks to the 21:9 aspect - a great format for watching movies - with a 6-inch diagonal measurement and a full HD resolution.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the battery weighs in at 3600mAh. It gets the benefit of Sony's Stamina Mode and Adaptive Charging to make it more efficient.

The phone, coming in black or white, has Gorilla Glass front and back and mirrors the design of the flagship Xperia 1 II. It's only 8.2mm thick, looking like a great size of phone. In 2019 there was an Xperia 10 and an Xperia 10 Plus, it's not clear if there's a larger device - we think Sony is just going with the one phone in 2020 and making it a better overall device.

On the back there's an upgrade too, with a triple camera system, comprising a 12-megapixel main camera, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. That's a reworking of the camera load-out, dropping the dubious depth sensor of previously for a more creative selection of lenses.

Sony's play here is in the competitive mid-range and the addition of an IP65/68 rating is interesting. Not many mid-range devices offer it, giving a little more peace of mind for those prone to getting their phone wet - and giving Sony an advantage.

The Sony Xperia 10 II is expected to be available in early Spring, pricing is still to be confirmed.