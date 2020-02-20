Sony Xperia L4 brings 21:9 screen ratio to entry-level

Sony Mobile has announced an addition to its L series that brings 21:9 display tech to entry-level.

The Sony Xperia L4 is a 6.2-inch phone that will be available this spring.

It sports a triple-camera system on the rear, made up from a 13-megapixel main lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front-facing camera is housed in a strip at the top, rather than a notch or hole-punch cutout.

Thanks to the aspect ratio of the screen, you can capture 21:9 photos and videos to view on the device. The ultra-wide lens will come into its own in that respect.

The other big feature for this budget handset is the battery. Not only does Sony promise that its 3,580mAh capacity should see you through the whole day, it comes with the company's proprietary Adaptive Charging tech that monitors the phone as you charge, to ensure the battery isn't overworked and "stays healthy for longer".

The Sony Xperia L4 will be available in select markets, including the UK. We're not yet sure how much it will cost or which networks will take it, but can update when more information is revealed.

It will come in two colours: black or blue.