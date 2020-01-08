Sony Mobile launches its phones regularly, often using two points in the year to update the line - something it has done reliably for the last few years.

So what can we expect from the next Sony phone? We're crunching through the leaks and rumours as we track Sony's next device up to launch.

Monday 24 February announcement

Ironically, this is probably the point we know the most about. Sony Mobile traditionally holds press conferences on Monday of Mobile World Congress 2020, meaning that its next phone is likely to be launched on Monday 24 February 2020.

Sony Mobile has not yet confirmed a press conference, but it has registered as an exhibitor at the show.

When Sony launched the Xperia 1 and 10, it said it was going to be sticking to using those names. It then introduced the Xperia 5 in the middle, but as we understand it, Sony Mobile wants to stick to Xperia 1 (4K flagship), 5 (other flagship) and 10 (mid-range).

Exactly how Sony will name the next Xperia phone we don't know. Xperia 2 has been suggested a lot, Xperia 5 Plus has been suggested, and there's some precedence here - as there's already an Xperia 10 Plus. So far there's nothing concrete to go on.

168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm

Flat edges

The best hint we have towards Sony's next phone are a set of renders from a reliable leaker, @OnLeaks. These were shared under the name Sony Xperia 5 Plus, but he admitted to being confused about what approach Sony was taking to naming.

The key takeaways from these renders are around the design. It shows a flattened frame, giving us a 21:9 phone with smaller bezels, and flat edges. It's reminiscent of the iPhone 4, but the original Xperia Z had flat sides too.

Whether the leaked images are Sony's next phone or not, they do at least suggest how the design will evolve - but this phone is larger than the Xperia 1 based on those leaked specs, meaning it's pretty huge.

6.6-inch OLED display, 21:9 aspect

Having made a move to 21:9, we're confident that Sony's next phone will stick to this aspect. The leaked specs suggest a 6.6-inch display, with little bezel to the left or right and a reduced forehead and chin compared to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5.

What we don't yet know is the resolution. Sony tends to offer its "premium" phone with a 4K display (as per the Xperia 1) or at full HD (as per the Xperia 5). With a display that's larger than the Xperia 1, it could be a replacement for the 4K phone, or a Plus version of the Xperia 5 as suggested.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM

3.5mm headphone socket

So far there's only really been one leak that points to hardware and that's hardly reliable. A Geekbench report showed up for a Snapdragon 865 device with 12GB RAM and an unknown Xperia model number.

This could point to future specs for this next Xperia phone, or could simply be a testing prototype, but Sony has historically used the latest Qualcomm hardware.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner persists and based on the experience of the Xperia 5 that's not the best solution. It also appears that the 3.5mm headphone socket might be making a return. Recently this has been reserved for mid-range devices, so we're not sure if this is a change of direction.

This is where things get a little messy, because the camera picture is far from clear. In mid-2019 there was the suggestion that we'd see a six-camera system from Sony, including some specs for those cameras, but there was nothing to justify what all these lenses would do.

More recently, the renders suggest a four camera system, although it's not clear what all the sensors are on the back of the phone - because the render looks like it has two flashes on it, which it surely won't. That could leave us with four lenses and a time of flight sensor.

For the front camera we've seen 8-megapixel and 10-megapixel suggested, with one suggestion of a front time-of-flight sensor too.

Here are all the rumours and leaks about the next Sony Xperia phone.

Renders from a reliable source give us a good look at a forthcoming Xperia device with a smattering of specs.

Here comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as #SONY #XPERIA5Plus! (who really knows about naming schemes nowadays?...)



360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few specs, on behalf of... Myself and @Slashleaks...



-> https://t.co/AoQROn7PVg pic.twitter.com/6Dooemv4Ep — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2020

Information coming from Geekbench suggests that there's an Xperia device testing with Snapdragon 865 and 12GB RAM.

Early specs outline the composition of a six camera system for a forthcoming Sony phone.