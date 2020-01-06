Next Sony Xperia phone gets laid bare in hardcore photo leak

Sony Mobile is regular as clockwork when it comes to updating its phones and there's little doubt that Sony will launch a new Xperia handset at Mobile World Congress in February 2020.

To date we didn't know much about that device - except the rumour that it might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 - but now we have detailed images of this currently nameless phone.

We say currently nameless, because no one has any idea what Sony Mobile's naming strategy is doing. The company moved to Xperia 1, Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 in 2019 and we don't know if we're progressing to Xperia 2 or some other moniker in 2020.

Shared as Xperia 5 Plus, these images reveal an elegant looking phone, sticking to that 21:9 notchless display that Sony has now used on several phones, although the bezels appear slimmed down over the 2019 phones.

The specs say that the display is 6.6-inches and OLED. The size of the display and the size of the handset pitches this as a replacement for the Xperia 1 in terms of size, whether it's 4K or not we don't know.

What we can see is that there's a boxy design to the edges of this phone; that's a bit of a throwback to the original Xperia Z in 2013, but at first glance there's a hint of iPhone 4 about it. We're not sure how that will feel on a phone that's 71.6mm wide, but we like the looks at first glance.

Retained is the side fingerprint scanner (which hasn't been a great performer so far on previous devices), while there's a mass of cameras and sensors on the back - a triple camera system with a time of flight sensor.

There's a number of specs missing from this picture, but coming from @onleaks, we can be assured that this is all pretty accurate.

Roll on MWC 2020 - we can't wait to see this phone in the flesh.