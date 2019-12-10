Sony Mobile is a creature of habit, using two major trade shows a year to launch devices: IFA and MWC. It looks as though we could be getting an Xperia 1 update at Mobile World Congress in February 2020.

That is easy to deduce based on how Sony launches phones, but thanks to some Geekbench data that's leaked, there's now the suggestion that it will launch on Qualcomm's latest hardware, the Snapdragon 865.

The new hardware from Qualcomm brings a boost in power across the device - it will support more data capture from cameras, it has a more powerful AI engine for device management and AI tasks, as well as bringing a big boost to graphics for gamers.

The leak, found by sumahoinfo.com, doesn't detail specifically what model this is, but some of the code suggests it's the next Xperia flagship device and it also suggests that there's 12GB of RAM.

Of course, we're a long way from launch, so there's no telling what the final hardware load-out will be - we don't even know what this phone will be called. Some are calling it the Xperia 3, some the Xperia 2, some believe that Sony is going to stick to the Xperia 1 brand and release a new model.

But it's from these small details that we start to form an impression of what might be launched in 2020. We're expecting a huge range of devices to launch on Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765, so keep your eyes on our upcoming phones feature for all the latest.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.