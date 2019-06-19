Sony's six-camera phone has key specs leaked

Sony Mobile has been the subject of rumours recently after reports of a six-camera phone emerged.

Some may have dismissed the rumours as ridiculous given it took Sony Mobile a while to switch to even dual rear cameras, but another report has appeared, offering some more weight to the claims.

Max J, also known as @Samsung_News_ on Twitter was the source of one of the original reports surrounding the six-camera phone and he has followed up his initial tweet with some details of the specs. Turns out, Sony Mobile might be working on an eight-camera phone if you count the dual camera on the front expected.

According to Max J, the unnamed Sony Mobile device will feature a 10-megapixel sensor and a 0.3-megapixel Time of Flight (ToF) sensor on the front, while on the back, six lenses will be found.

In terms of specifications of the six, it is claimed there will be a 0.5-megapixel ToF sensor, along with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Max J says all the five main sensors will have an aperture of f/2.4. The 48-megapixel sensor and the 12-megapixel sensor will have a dual aperture between f/1.2 and f/2.4 however.

No further details were offered and the images Max J tweeted were based on imagination so currently there is no indication what the device could actually look like, or what it could be called.

A multi-camera device from Sony is plausible though. Light, the company responsible for the Nokia 9 PureView's five-rear camera array, previously said it was working with the part of Sony that makes the camera sensors, so it's not unreasonable to think Sony Mobile could be a part of the project.

After all, the Sony Xperia 1 pulls heavily on Sony Alpha for its camera so maybe we will see this eight-camera smartphone from Sony Mobile in the not-too-distant future after all.