Sony Xperia 2 release date, specs, features and rumours

Sony Mobile typically releases a new smartphone every six months. Traditionally the company announces a device at Mobile World Congress in February, followed by another device at IFA in September.

At MWC 2019, Sony changed up its smartphone naming structure, launching the flagship Xperia 1, alongside the mid-range Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. This is everything we know about the successor to the Xperia 1 so far, dubbed the Xperia 2.

September 2019?

MWC 2020 if not IFA

We thought Sony might move away from the six-month refreshes when it launched the Xperia 1 in February, perhaps launching a successor to the Xperia XZ3 at IFA in September instead.

Recent rumours suggest the successor to the Xperia 1 is in the works though, suggesting we will likely see it launch at IFA.

This would only be four months after the Xperia 1 was on sale though, so maybe the early rumours are an indication of what's to come from Sony Mobile at MWC 2020 instead.

Premium design

21:9 aspect ratio

4K display

HDR

6.1-inch display

Qualcomm SD855

6GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD

At least 3300mAh

Wireless charging

IP68 water and dust resistance

Triple rear camera

158 x 68.3 x 8.3mm

Cashkaro and OnLeaks published some renders of what they claim to be the Xperia 2, showing a similar design to the Xperia 1 but with the triple rear camera in the top left corner instead of central.

It was also claimed the Xperia 2 will measure 158 x 68.3 x 8.3mm, which is 9mm shorter and 0.4mm narrower than the Xperia 1. It's also suggested that the Xperia 2 will have 6.1-inch display instead of a 6.5-inch screen like the Xperia 1.