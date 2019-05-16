  1. Home
Sony Xperia 2 and Xperia 20 renders show what could be next for Sony Mobile

Sony Mobile loves to launch a new smartphone every six months. At Mobile World Congress 2019, Sony announced the Xperia 1 and mid-rangers Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, but just as the flagship Xperia 1 has hit shelves, some renders have appeared of its successor, dubbed the Xperia 2.

The renders of the Xperia 2 come from @OnLeaks and CashKaro and they show the same 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaWide display the Xperia 1 offers. The forehead at the top of the display is still present in the Xperia 2 renders, resulting in a very similar look from the front.

On the rear however, the triple camera is positioned in the top left corner - back where Sony used to place the rear camera before the centralised position of the Xperia 1.

OnLeaks and CashKaro also claim the Xperia 2 will have a 6.1-inch display instead of a 6.5-inch display like the Xperia 1 and it will measure 158 x 68.3 x 8.3mm, which is 9mm shorter and 0.4mm narrower than the Xperia 1.

PricebabaSony Xperia 2 and Xperia 20 renders show what could be next for Sony Mobile image 4

Some renders have also appeared of the Xperia 10's successor, known as the Xperia 20. These images come from a different source - Pricebaba - and they too show a similar design to their predecessor. The 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaWide display is intact again, but the Xperia 20 appears to have a glass back like the Xperia 1, instead of metal like the Xperia 10. 

The power button that is present alongside the fingerprint sensor on the side of the Xperia 10 also appears to have been removed in the renders of the Xperia 20. The images show a dual camera in a central position on the rear of the Xperia 20 however, just like the Xperia 10.

No further details were offered on either the Xperia 2 or the Xperia 20, but we'd expect the Xperia 2 to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and we expect to see both in September at IFA.

