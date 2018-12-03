An upcoming Sony Xperia phone, expected to release in 2019, has leaked online.

The images, published by @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, show CAD renders of an unannounced smartphone that they’re calling the Xperia XZ4. While we don’t know much about it yet, such as its price point, we assume it'll be a follow-up to the Sony Xperia XZ3, an Xperia flagship that pushes design boundaries, resulting in a stunning device with a great display and lots of top features.

Anyway, these CAD renders, based on official specifications released to case manufacturers, show that the Xperia XZ4 should have some top features, too.

For instance, the phone will have a triple camera array on the backside and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which isn't a common placement. And the phone will most likely use a 2.1-ratio display. According to the renders, it'll have a 6.5-inch display with 166.9 x 72.4 x 8.2mm dimensions.

But the triple camera array on the back is what stands out to us. Multiple cameras are a huge trend right now, so we're not surprised to see Sony jumping on board. In our review of the Xperia XZ3, which has a single camera setup, we found the camera experience is handled better by the competition. However, Sony Mobile's six-monthly device means the XZ4 will most likely up the ante.