Sony Mobile hit plenty of the right notes with its latest flagship phone, the Xperia XZ3, but it's not finished there. It is looking to dominate the mid-range with some rather well spec'ed entries.

There has been a lot of chatter about a Sony Xperia XA3 in recent days and now we have specifications and render videos of a couple of other mid-range handsets from the brand: the Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3.

The details and renders of both come from @OnLeaks, via MySmartPrice and Pricebaba respectively. They are based on CAD information gleaned from case manufacturers, so claim to be accurate representations of what both phones look like and the tech they will employ

The Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra is said to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display and is similar to the standard XA3 in spec. That means it will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Sony Xperia L3 is more entry-level, so has lower spec. It is said to have a 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ display and fingerprint sensor on the side - as with the XA3. But, for a fairly low cost handset, the dual cameras on the rear could make it very attractive.

There's no word yet on launch date, but this year's equivalents were first shown at CES in January, so we could see the same happening at the start of next year.