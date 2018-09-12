Get COD: Black Ops 4 on PS4 free with Sony XZ3 pre-order

Sony Mobile is offering an amazing deal for PlayStation 4 owners looking to get the latest flagship phone.

You will get a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for free if you pre-order the Sony Xperia XZ3 smartphone.

Thanks to a partnership with Activision, Sony Mobile will give you a digital download of the latest COD to play on PS4 or PS4 Pro on its release date of 12 October.

Check out the offer here:

Alternatively, the same offer is available from select retailers.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 was announced during IFA in August. It has a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with HDR and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.

There's a 19-megapixel camera on the rear, with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a 960fps slow motion video mode at 1080p. It also has wireless charging capabilities, a 3,330mAh battery and water and dust proofing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the latest in the first-person shooter series and focuses on multiplayer action this time around. It comes with three distinct modes of play, player-versus-player, Zombies and Blackout, the series first stab at a battle royale-style game. The latter can cater for 80 players at once, all playing online.