Sony Xperia XZ3 fully revealed in images and video

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is expected to make its first official appearance during IFA 2018 at the end of August but you can actually get a glance of what it might look like here.

A series of professional-looking renders have surfaced in images and an animated video, which allegedly show the design of the forthcoming Sony Mobile flagship.

They have been rendered based on CAD information, so are reportedly accurate to the final handset.

Twitter leaker @OnLeaks acquired the shots and clip, which were then posted by Indian website CompareRaja.

And here comes your very first look at the #SONY #XPERIAXZ3! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @compareraja -> https://t.co/Atb7eUMwGc pic.twitter.com/qkUGuTxA93 — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 24, 2018

We do have at least one concern with the accuracy of the renders. Previous rumours, leaks and reports have stated that the phone will have a dual-lens camera at the very least. Some even suggested it might adopt a third lens, but those were quickly quashed.

The camera is widely said, therefore, to be made up of two sensors: 16-megapixel plus 12-megapixel. But look at the fresh images and you can see a single-lens camera on the rear.

Of course, the previous rumours, renders or both could be wrong. We would find it odd for Sony to ignore the current trend in smartphone cameras and not adopt a multi-lens version - especially as it has on the Xperia XZ2 Premium - but stranger things have happened.

We guess we'll have to wait until IFA to find out for sure.